West Side Market to operate under new hours beginning next month

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland’s beloved West Side Market is changing its hours of operation.

Beginning Monday, August 3, the market will be open on the following schedule:

Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Please note the adjusted business hours for the West Side Market, effective beginning August 3rd. pic.twitter.com/pQPwjmPwFQ — West Side Market (@WestSideMarket) July 10, 2020

A schedule adjustment is not the only change the market is slated to make this year.

Just months ago, the City of Cleveland unveiled plans to improve the market after a series of departures and calls for updates. The plan included capital improvements, online delivery and utilizing the second floor. (Watch the video above for more on those changes.)

Officials also released a list of strategic goals they aim to achieve throughout 2020.

The West Side Market is Cleveland’s oldest publicly owned market, with origins dating back to 1840.

The market is home to over 100 diverse vendors offering an assortment of products including meats, fresh seafood, fresh vegetables, baked goods, dairy and cheese products, and even fresh flowers. There are also vendors that sell ready-to-eat foods, herbs, candy and nuts.

The West Side Market attracts both locals and tourists from around the globe, the City of Cleveland reports. Last year it is estimated that over a million people visited the market.

It has also been featured in television segments on the Travel Channel and Food Network.

