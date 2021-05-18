West Side Market receiving $2.1 million from Cleveland for building improvements

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland City Council officially approved legislation Monday to allocate money for improvements to the West Side Market — funding to the tune of $2.1 million.

The move comes after the city pitched a prototype for modernizing the historic property back in February. Over the last few years, some market vendors have left and/or voiced concerns over plumbing issues, a leaky roof and even a lack of management.

The strains of the COVID-19 pandemic have also been hard on vendors, with some having to close up shop.

Back in February, the city said it would work with vendors to figure out which issues needed to be made a priority. The city has now released a list of improvements it indents to make with the new budget:

Exterior doors getting replaced

Electrical system improvements

Clock tower masonry work

Booths for new vendors

Meat preparation area improvements

Food preparation and refrigeration area improvements

Temperature control upgrades

The city’s overall approved annual capital improvements budget is $31 million and is also going to be used for updating parks, pools, rec centers and other public buildings.