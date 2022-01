CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The West Side Market was unable to open Wednesday due to electrical issues.

According to a tweet from the Market, the facility is finalizing electrical updates.

The City of Cleveland said the issue was an elevator outage.

“Electricians are currently on site fixing the elevators,” the City announced in a tweet.

They said the decision to close was made with the vendors

The City notes the Market will reopen Friday at 8 a.m.