BOLIVAR, Ohio (WJW) – The Tuscarawas County Health Department confirmed Wednesday that some mosquitoes in the county have tested positive for the West Nile virus.

The health department has been trapping thousands of mosquitoes throughout the summer and sending samples to the Ohio Department of Health for testing.

The virus-positive mosquitoes were taken July 20 from the 11000 block of Fort Laurens Road in Bolivar.

Following CDC guidelines, the Tuscarawas County Health Department will be spraying the village this Thursday. If there’s inclement weather, they will spray on Monday, August 1.

Spraying will take place again in two weeks, the health department said.

West Nile Virus, which is primarily spread by mosquitos, can cause a fever and sometimes, in rare cases, be fatal. The Centers for Disease Control says it is the top cause of mosquito-borne disease in the country.

Residents should use insect repellent when going outside and take extra caution during the hours when mosquitoes are most active.