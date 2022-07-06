CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — A mosquito sample in one Northeast Ohio community has tested positive for West Nile virus.

Canton City Public Health has announced that after the Ohio Department of Health laboratory discovered the virus as part of their mosquito abatement testing program, they’re asking residents to “fight the bite.”

The health department offered the following suggestions to keep the ‘skeeters at bay this summer:

Try not to go outside during the early morning and late evening, when mosquitos are most active

Wear insect repellant

Try wearing long pants and shirts

Get rid of stagnant water on your property

Change your pets water dish every day

Keep your pool clean

Clean out your gutters

Keep windows and screens in tip-top shape

West Nile virus, which is primarily spread by mosquitos, can cause a fever and sometimes, in rare cases, be fatal. The Centers for Disease Control says it is the top cause of mosquito-borne disease in the country.

Find out more about the Fight the Bite program right here.