(WJW) – Northeast Ohio residents may want to take precautions to protect themselves from mosquito bites and to help reduce mosquito breeding sites.
The Cuyahoga County Board of Health has confirmed the West Nile Virus has been detected in 8 communities.
The cases are not human infections, but areas the virus has been detected in mosquito traps.
The eight cities include:
- Bratenahl
- Cleveland Heights
- Euclid
- Linndale
- Parma Heights
- Rocky River
- Shaker Heights
- South Euclid
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), most people infected with WNV do not feel sick, but 1 in 5 people who are infected develop a fever and other symptoms. The virus can also lead to serious, sometimes fatal illnesses.
More information can be found, here.