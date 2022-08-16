(WJW) – Northeast Ohio residents may want to take precautions to protect themselves from mosquito bites and to help reduce mosquito breeding sites.

The Cuyahoga County Board of Health has confirmed the West Nile Virus has been detected in 8 communities.

The cases are not human infections, but areas the virus has been detected in mosquito traps.

The eight cities include:

Bratenahl

Cleveland Heights

Euclid

Linndale

Parma Heights

Rocky River

Shaker Heights

South Euclid

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), most people infected with WNV do not feel sick, but 1 in 5 people who are infected develop a fever and other symptoms. The virus can also lead to serious, sometimes fatal illnesses.

