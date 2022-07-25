JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – The West Nile Virus has been detected in Richland County.

Local health officials posted to Facebook that they have notified the Ohio Department of Health that the virus has been detected in mosquitoes in Jackson Township.

Public officials said the virus is not a human infection case, but the first positive mosquito sample in the county this year.

County officials are encouraging residents to take precautions to protect themselves from mosquito bites and to help reduce mosquito breeding sites.

