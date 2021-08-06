West Nile-infected mosquitos found in Tuscarawas County

DOVER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — The Tuscarawas County Health Department says they’ll begin spraying for mosquitos after finding an area of the county where the bugs tested positive for West Nile virus.

In a Facebook post, the health department says that on August 4 one sample pool of mosquitoes tested positive for the virus located in the trap on Florence Avenue in Dover Township.

Per Centers for Disease Control guidelines, the health department will start spraying within a two-mile radius of the location of the positive bugs during the week of August 9.

They’ll postpone spraying if it rains, there are high winds or temperatures are too low.

Anyone with respiratory problems should stay indoors while the county is spraying.

“We don’t want anyone in our community to panic,” explained Caroline Terakedis, TCHD Environmental Health Director, “We issue this notice to let residents know that West Nile Virus infected mosquitoes are active in the area and to share steps you can take to help prevent exposure.”

Here’s what you can do to avoid mosquito bites:

Use insect repellent when you go outdoors

When weather permits, wear long sleeves, long pants and socks when outdoors

Spray clothes with repellent to give extra protection

Take extra care during peak mosquito biting hours at dusk and dawn or consider avoiding outdoor activities during these times

You can also mosquito-proof your home:

Install or repair screens on windows and doors to keep mosquitoes outside

Use your air conditioning, if you have it

Help reduce the number of mosquitoes around your home by emptying standing water from flowerpots, gutters, buckets, pool covers, pet water dishes, discarded tires and birdbaths on a regular basis

For information on mosquito control activities or for up-to-date mosquito-borne disease information, click here or call 330-343-5550.