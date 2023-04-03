(WJW) – All schools in the West Geauga Local School District will be closed on Tuesday.

In an email sent to parents, the district says they’re closed because of an gun incident that happened at the high school on Monday.

An 18-year-old student was arrested around 10 a.m. after bringing a gun to school.

Students at the high school were dismissed for the rest of the day and police kept an elevated presence at all West Geauga Local Schools.

The district superintendent says there were no threats made against any of the buildings, although the West Geauga Middle School was placed on “shelter in place” status as a precaution.