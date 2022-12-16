CHESTERLAND, Ohio (WJW) — The West Geauga High School Marching Band is packing its bags and getting ready to head to London for the 2023 New Year’s Day parade!

The selection committee for the parade selected WGMB to be one of the few American bands to perform.

The trip includes WGHS students in the marching band, drumline, and Wolverettes in the 2022-2023 school year.

“Taylor DeSapri and I are (both) so proud of the WGMB and their efforts toward this trip!!” Marching Band Director Jason Branch said about the band and his co-director.

The marching band is set to be in London, England from December 27 through January 3.

Congratulations from FOX 8 to the West Geauga High School Marching Band!