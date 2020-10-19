West Branch teacher accused of sexual contact with 10-year-old

RAVENNA, Ohio (WJW)– A West Branch Local Schools teacher is accused of having sexual contact with a 10-year-old.
Matthew Thomas, 50, of North Benton, was arraigned Monday morning on two counts of gross sexual imposition.
The Portage County Prosecutor’s Office said the charges stem from a 2015 incident involving a then-10-year-old victim. Investigators said the victim was not Thomas’ student.
“When we were originally advised by law enforcement of the existence of an investigation, Mr. Thomas was immediately administratively assigned to home. In accordance with law, he will remain suspended until there is a final resolution of the case,” said Micki Egli, West Branch Local Schools acting superintendent.
“Our focus remains on protecting our students and providing them with a safe and secure learning environment. We will continue to be vigilant in those efforts.”
Thomas’ bond was set at $50,000 and his trial is scheduled to begin Dec. 1.
