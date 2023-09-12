CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Ohio Department of Transportation is taking emergency action to help homeowners whose houses have been repeatedly hit by speeding drivers.

The most recent crash happened Sunday on West Boulevard in Cleveland.

A driver barreled into a house owned by Mildred Santana less than two weeks after she expressed her concerns on FOX 8 News.

“Anybody can be killed. I mean we could be inside the house and get killed. We’re not safe even inside the house,” said Santana.

Her home and her neighbors have been continuously plagued by crashes over the years.

Vehicles come speeding down the I-90 East exit ramp and then straight across the road and into their houses.

”That’s 44 guardrails, four porches and three cars wrecked in the backyard for me, and 25 guardrails, and 2 porches for Mildred,” said next door neighbor Sherry Heart.

The most recent accident took out the entire back corner of Santana’s foundation.

“Words can’t even explain what I feel right now, it’s frustrating, I’m angry, I’m mad, I feel bad for them I feel bad for me. I just don’t understand why they don’t do something faster,” said Heart fighting back the tears.

The city installed barricades to help protect the residents and their properties, but their driveways remain wide open and a straight shot off the freeway.

“This is a bad design, it’s no longer safe and it hasn’t been safe,” said Heart.

Engineers with the Ohio Department of Transportation designed a plan to redirect traffic away from the homes by installing a “splitter island” at the end of the ramp and a raised median on West Boulevard.

WJW photo

WJW photo

Unfortunately the project came in at nearly twice the estimate and nearly a million dollars.

“And it had only one bidder which is considered a non-competitive bid,” said Amanda McFarland, ODOT Spokesperson.

But on Tuesday, McFarland told FOX 8 that engineers had been looking into emergency options to move it forward sooner.

“They didn’t really want to wait until next spring,” said McFarland, “And then when that crash happened that really made them want to pursue the emergency project even more and they were able to make it happen.”

She says the work will cost about $400,000 and begin as soon as possible, with the goal of having it completed before winter.

“The most important part, the critical part our engineers wanted to address is that splitter island and the raised median on West Boulevard,” she said, “And we are very hopeful that this will resolve the issues that they are seeing there.”

That’s good news for residents, however they also would like to see temporary measures now, because they say every night they feel vulnerable and in danger.

“I mean, even temporary changes, because it’s going to happen again,” said Heart. “Why can’t they right now put out some barrels to make it one lane slow this traffic down … at what point do you say enough is enough and just stop it?”