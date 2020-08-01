‘We’re not planning on going anywhere’: TikTok assures users they will maintain presence in US

(WJW) — TikTok says their app isn’t leaving the United States market and is thanking social media users for their outpour of support after President Donald Trump said he wanted to ban the platform. (Watch the video above for more on Trump wanting to ban TikTok.)

TikTok U.S. General Manager Vanessa Pappas shared a video Saturday morning thanking Americans for using the platform.

“I want to thank the millions of Americans who use TikTok every day, bringing their creativity and joy into our daily lives,” Pappas said. “We’ve heard your outpouring of support and we want to say thank you.”

Pappas continued on to say “We’re not planning on going anywhere.”

She explained that the company appreciates the support of all its users and is “here for the long run.”

Pappas also encouraged creators to continue to share their voices on the platforms and “stand for TikTok.”

A message to the TikTok community. pic.twitter.com/UD3TR2HfEf — TikTok (@tiktok_us) August 1, 2020

This announcement comes just one day after President Trump said he would take action as soon as Saturday to ban the Chinese-owned video app from the U.S.

“As far as TikTok is concerned, we’re banning them from the United States,” Trump said Friday evening.

The president says he could use emergency economic powers or an executive order to enforce the action.

U.S. lawmakers have previously raised intelligence and privacy concerns about the TikTok’s ownership. The company has denied allegations that it shares user data with the Chinese government.

The company’s operations in the U.S. have been under review by the country’s secretive Committee on Foreign Investment.

