ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) — Dog wardens in cities more than 50 miles apart are sharing similar struggles, an influx in dogs at the shelter and dwindling interest in adoption.

“We’re maxed out,” said Lorain County Dog Warden Tim Pihlblad.

Pihlblad said the county kennel is near capacity, a fact that has not changed in two years.

“The surrender part is what drives you crazy,” he said. “This morning, in the first hours we were open, we had two or three surrenders. People calling in and that’s a lot.”

He said the spike in adoptions during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic led to a wave of people now surrendering pets, due to financial hardships, or the return to office work and longer commutes.

WJW photo

“People were at home … get a dog, somebody to keep you company which makes sense to me but now it’s coming back to hurt us,” Pihlblad said.

In some shelters, the length of stay doubled in just the past year, and the number of dogs at the shelter increased while adoptions lag.

“Last weekend we adopted out eight dogs … eight dogs in one day, but 10 came in,” said Richland County Dog Warden Missy Houghton.

Facility staff, she said, are stressed trying to accommodate double the workload that comes with the influx of dogs in their care. Then there is the issue of running out of physical space to house the dogs. Houghton said the no kill shelter can comfortably accommodate 70 dogs.

“We have right about 120 right now,” Houghton said. “We have 100 cages that are built into the shelter, so we are using rolling banks of cages, and wire crates at the moment. It’s stressful for everybody. It’s stressful for the dogs because they are kept in their kennel so much longer than they were before.”

As the winter chill sets in shelter staff hopes to melt hearts and encourage people seriously interested in adoption, to help a dog find a forever home.

“If you adopt, or if you get a dog, however that dog comes into your life, keep it for the duration of its life, no matter how long that is,” Houghton said. “Nothing’s ever fixed by a dog going to a shelter.”