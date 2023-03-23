CLEVELAND (WJW) – Fun fact — we’re in the middle of a 10-day stretch of palindromes dates.

So, what does that mean? A palindrome is a word or number sequence (such as a date) that can be read the same way forward and backward.

The 10-day stretch started Monday and continues through Wednesday, March 29.

Here are all the palindromes dates in this stretch: 3-20-23, 3-21-23, 3-22-23, 3-23-23, 3-24-23, 3-35-23, 3-26-23, 3-27-23, 3-28-23 and 3-29-23.

The next series of palindromes will happen in April of 2024.

According to the Farmers’ Almanac, palindrome dates are supposed to be lucky.