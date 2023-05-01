PARMA, Ohio (WJW) – Is the fourth time a charm for Parma City Schools?

The district is desperately in need of a schools levy to pass Tuesday and were out Monday night going door to door asking voters for their support.

“We actually knock on the door and get them to answer so you can talk them up a bit,” said Superintendent Charles Smialek.

Issue 4 will be on the ballot in Parma for the fourth straight year. It would provide funding to consolidate the two deteriorating high schools into one brand new state-of-the-art learning institution.

“The campus we will build on the site of the Parma Senior High School will include 17 career tech programs, countless AP courses and countless college credit plus classes, electives, better extracurriculars, theater programs, our varsity sporting programs and so much more,” said Smialek. “So there are a lot of advantages to this.”

City leaders, including the mayor, have come out in support of the levy and say it will improve property values, attract younger families and offer students the same and additional opportunities being offered in other cities.

The cost would be $11.67 per month on a $100,000 property.

Plus the state will contribute $71.9 million toward new construction.

However, the state will contribute $0 if the levy doesn’t pass.

If it fails, the district is still facing about $100 million in renovations on the older buildings.

“So we feel it’s cost effective,” said Smialek. “We really think this is it, this is our last shot at new schools for a while in Parma. This is our fourth attempt and we think we have the most compelling case this time around and we’re hopeful for passage.”