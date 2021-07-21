‘We’re going to find you’: Family of missing woman hopes for her return

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The family of a missing Cleveland woman held a news conference Wednesday evening pleading for her safe return.

Rajah McQueen, a 27-year-old mother of two, has been missing since June 24. Family members and community leaders met at East 124th Street and Superior Avenue, near where McQueen was last seen.

“We’re looking for you. We’re going to find you,” one woman said.

McQueen is 5 foot 6 and 130 pounds. She has black, shoulder-length hair and brown eyes. McQueen drives a 2018 silver Nissan Sentra with license plate JGH 3953.

Anyone with information should call Det. Callahan at 216-623-3138.