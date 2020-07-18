We’re getting hotter! Heat advisory issued for Sunday afternoon

CLEVELAND (WJW) — We are turning up the heat another notch hotter on Sunday.

A heat advisory has already been issued for Sunday afternoon. So take it slow, try to stay out of the heat during peak hours of the day and make sure you drink plenty of water.

We’re still in the 90s at sunset Saturday night:

Highs will top in the mid-90s with heat indices up to 105. Check out the forecast at 4 p.m. Sunday:

Currently, the stretch of ~90F , give or take a degree or two on either side, will last through Tuesday.

Stormy weather moves in Sunday evening ahead of a cold front. Bowing line segments possible, meaning damaging winds. The Storm Prediction Center has all of Northeast Ohio in a SLIGHT RISK. Stay tuned for the latest updates.

Another front moves through Wednesday, this one will bring a respite from the heat.

Here’s our latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: