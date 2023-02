CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 family is about to get even bigger — Elizabeth Noreika will be welcoming her baby girl any day now.

Elizabeth’s due date was today, but the baby isn’t here just quite yet. She spoke out during her last evening at work before maternity leave.

“It’s weird to think about not being at work for three months,” Elizabeth said. “We’re excited, we’re blessed and everything has gone very smoothly.”

Elizabeth said the nursery at home is ready. She even painted her nails pink to celebrate her new baby girl.

We wish Elizabeth and Josh the best and look forward to meeting the newest member of the FOX 8 family soon.