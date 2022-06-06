(WJW) – Looking forward to dipping your fries in a cold Frosty this summer? Wendy’s fans can now do so with a limited time flavor that’s new to the U.S.

The company is now selling the Strawberry Frosty across participating stores, temporarily replacing the Vanilla Frosty.

According to Wendy’s, the new flavor, “merges the same creamy, delectable texture Frosty fans know and love with the flavor of sweet strawberry, perfectly encapsulating the taste of summertime.”

It was announced alongside the return of the Summer Strawberry Chicken Salad.

“We’re always listening to our fans and as the most-requested item, it was a no-brainer for us to bring the Strawberry Frosty to the menu this season,” said Carl Loredo, Chief Marketing Ocer for The Wendy’s Company. “While some of our competitors are still trying to get their ice cream machines to work, fans can dip into this new strawberry treat all summer long at Wendy’s.”

The Chocolate Frosty will be still be available through the summer promotion.