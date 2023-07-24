***Related video above: Wendy’s brings back fan-favorite Frosty flavor.***

(WJW) – Keeping things cool this summer, Wendy’s is blending its iconic Frosty dessert into a new cold brew.

The fast food chain announced its new Frosty Cream Cold Brew lineup on Monday, which combines cold-brewed coffee with Frosty creamer and a choice of vanilla, chocolate or caramel syrup.

The cold brews is available at Wendy’s restaurants nationwide at all times of the day.

Eager to try one out? The drinks are 99 cents with an in-app offer that goes through Aug. 6. The offer can be used daily with no additional purchase.

“While the other guys serve bitter iced coffee, we slow steep coffee beans in cold water for 12 hours to create the smoothest, never bitter, refreshing brew,” said John Li, global vice president of culinary innovation for The Wendy’s Company. “It’s exactly what summer coffee drinkers have been craving.”

Learn more about it and other Wendy’s offerings here.

Back in May, the chain brought back the fan-favorite Strawberry Frosty to its menu.