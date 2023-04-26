***The video above is about menu changes at Kentucky Fried Chicken.***

(WJW) – Attention Wendy’s fans! The fast food chain’s famous chili will soon be available in grocery stores across the country.

Wendy’s is partnering with Conagra Brands, Inc. to bring canned chili to grocery stores and mass retailers, as well as some online retailers, starting this spring.

The fan-favorite is expected to be available nationwide this summer.

According to Wendy’s, “the famous homestyle chili is loaded with 29g of protein per can, savory all-natural beef, and the perfect mix of peppers, beans, and a rich tomato-based sauce.”

“We’re thrilled about the partnership with Conagra Brands and to have the opportunity to bring our brand’s iconic chili flavor to even more fans,” said Carl Loredo, global chief marketing officer for The Wendy’s Company. “When the Wendy’s chili craving hits, you now have two delicious ways to get your fix – at retail stores or in our restaurants.”

It will be found in the chili section of grocery stores for a suggested retail price of $4.99 per can.

