(WJW / AP) – Talk show host and TV personality Wendy Williams has checked into a wellness facility to help her with “overall health issues,” according to reports.

In a statement sent to People and other entertainment news outlets, Williams’ publicist said the 58-year-old is focusing on her health and wellbeing, getting ready for a “major comeback for the next level in her career with The Wendy Experience Podcast.”

The publicist told People that they’re asking for everyone’s thoughts and prayers at this time.

“The Wendy Williams Show” ended in June after Williams took an extended medical absence from the show.

Back in October, the daytime talk show announced that Williams experienced “serious complications” from her Graves’ Disease and thyroid condition and needed more time away from the program.

In her absence, the talk show was led by guests hosts, including Sherri Shepherd.

Now, the show has been replaced with one hosted by Shepherd, which aired two days ago.

Williams’ health didn’t intrude on her TV work until 2017, when she fainted during the show and took a three-week leave. Williams said in 2018 that she had been diagnosed years before with Graves’ disease, an autoimmune condition that affects the thyroid.

She has been blunt about her life, saying her longtime cocaine use that began in college made her a “functioning addict” before kicking the drug. However, on a March 2019 episode of her show, a tearful Williams said that she was living “in a sober house” and had an around-the-clock sobriety coach. She didn’t specify why.

