WELLINGTON, Ohio (WJW) — The Wellington Police Department on Sunday gave an update on the officer-involved shooting that happened Saturday evening.

Police say that the man who was shot is in stable condition and the officers involved were not physically hurt during the incident, according to a Facebook post from the department.

“But these types of incidents can cause mental trauma for officers, dispatchers and the public that were present at the time of these incidents that are tense, uncertain and rapidly evolving,” the post says. “Mental wellbeing and mental illness are in focus as a result of this incident.”

The man was shot Saturday following an altercation with officers when they were called to a residence on Courtland Street around 6:45 p.m. after neighbors reported a disturbance, according to police. He was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center.

The department says they are working to release the video of this incident.

“Because the public has a right to know about incidents involving our officers,” the post goes on to say. “When that video is available we will make sure that the public has access.”

South Lorain County Ambulance, the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office, The Ohio State Highway Patrol and Ohio Department of Natural Resources assisted during the incident.

The department is arranging for professional counseling for those who were at the scene.

“Our prayers are with the male that was transported and his family,” the department says. “We want to thank all of our citizens for their support during this time.”

An investigation is ongoing by the Lorain County Sheriff’s Department.