Wellington PD welcomes new K-9 officer to the force, looking for input on name

WELLINGTON, Ohio (WJW) — The Wellington Police Department is welcoming a new K-9 officer to the force, and now the adorable pup needs a name.

The department has narrowed down the options to Max, King, Duke and Sam, but they’re hoping the public can help decide which is best.

You can vote by emailing K9name@VillageofWellington.com or by taking this online survey. You can also stop by the police station in person.

The K-9’s name will be announced on Friday, Oct. 16.

