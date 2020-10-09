Wellington PD welcomes new K-9 officer to the force, looking for input on name

WELLINGTON, Ohio (WJW) — The Wellington Police Department is welcoming a new K-9 officer to the force, and now the adorable pup needs a name.
The department has narrowed down the options to Max, King, Duke and Sam, but they’re hoping the public can help decide which is best.
You can vote by emailing K9name@VillageofWellington.com or by taking this online survey. You can also stop by the police station in person.
The K-9’s name will be announced on Friday, Oct. 16.
Related video, below: K-9 officers from multiple agencies taking part in special training drills out in Sandusky
