Wellington gets makeover ahead of Netflix movie starring Adam Driver

WELLINGTON, Ohio (WJW)– It may be 2021, but the village of Wellington will soon be transforming back in time to the 80s for a Netflix feature film titled “White Noise.”

It’s based on the novel by author Don DeLillo, which follows the life of a college professor forced to confront his mortality after an airborne toxic event. Actors Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig, the stars of the project.

“We have a lot of beautiful historic architecture in town and also the intersection is important to the movie but we’re kind of Americana that you don’t find as often,” said Jenny Arntz, the executive director of Main Street Wellington. She said Netflix producers were in town in May, touring several locations.

The village’s turn-of-the century buildings now donning old marquees, fresh coats of paint and décor.

(Photo: Jennifer Jordan/FOX 8 News)

(Photo: Jennifer Jordan/FOX 8 News)

(Photo: Jennifer Jordan/FOX 8 News)

Local union worker Victoria Petrovic, of North Olmsted, was hired to help in the transformation.

“It’s a skilled trade craft. We have a local workforce. There’s a union here for the motion pictures studio mechanics and that’s what the strength is local to come to,” Petrovic said.

“It’s nice that they come to town. A lot of these buildings need attention anyways and they’re giving us a little extra attention,” said business owner Jeff Wooster, whose Mechanic Street Brewery is being transformed into a travel agency.

“We’re in the process of redoing the building. We’re almost done with the outside and it’s gonna take a little while to finish the inside. So they’re really not bothering us at all, in fact they’re helping us. They’re painting the lower windows.”

During filming next month, Wellington’s main intersection will be shutdown for several days. Netflix will be paying about 40 businesses an inconvenience fee; anywhere from $500 to $1,000.

Wellington is no stranger to the limelight. Actor Liam Neeson in town back in 2019, filming “The Marksman.”

Filming is set to start on July 11.