*In addition to flooding in Wellington, above video shows flooding in Fairview Park*

WELLINGTON, Ohio (WJW) — Flooding was so “extreme” just before midnight Wednesday Mayor Hans Schneider put out an alert to residents that all roads in Wellington would be closed overnight except for emergency vehicles.

“Almost all roads are open as of Thursday morning, a few are still blocked, and the rest are passable,” Schneider told Fox 8 News.

Schneider also said there’s so many flooded basements that the village is “trying to acquire dumpsters so residents can throw away damaged furniture and other belongings.”

Village officials are setting up extra bulk pick up days through its sanitation department so residents can toss away ruined furniture and other damaged goods he said.