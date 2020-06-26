Welcome to the FOX 8 family, Joe Toohey!

(WJW)- FOX 8 is happy to announce the newest member to our newsroom. Joe Toohey is returning to Northeast Ohio to coanchor our 7 p.m. newscast along side Elizabeth Noreika starting next month.

Joe is leaving FOX 5 New York where he was an anchor and chief political reporter. Before joining FOX 5, Joe was a producer for NBC’s ‘Meet the press,’ where he covered some of the biggest political stories and national headlines for 5 years.

Joe is a John Carroll University graduate with a degree in Communications where he received the Tim Russert Fellowship.

It’s been an exciting few weeks for Joe as he became a dad for the first time when his wife Kirstyn gave birth to their daughter Hayes Marie just a few weeks ago.

Joe is also the brother of Cleveland’s Own, Jen Toohey, the popular morning radio host on Star 102 in Cleveland.

Welcome home and to our FOX 8 team, Joe.