‘Welcome 2 America’: Unreleased Prince album will drop this summer

(WJW) — The estate of music legend, Prince, has announced a previously unreleased album will be available to fans this summer.

According to Prince’s estate, “Welcome 2 America” will be released July 30, 2021.

“Welcome 2 America” was recorded in 2010 before Prince’s Welcome 2 America Tour. It “documents Prince’s concerns, hopes, and visions for a shifting society, presciently foreshadowing an era of political division, disinformation, and a renewed fight for racial justice,” according to a post on Facebook.

According to a post on the Prince Facebook page, there will be a preview of the album Sunday on “60 minutes.”

The 57-year-old singer was found dead April 21, 2016, at his Minneapolis-area estate. He passed away from an accidental overdose of fentanyl.