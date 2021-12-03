Weird Al Yankovic 2022 tour making stop in Northeast Ohio

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 03: “Weird Al” Yankovic attends Disney Studios’ premiere of “Encanto” at El Capitan Theatre on November 03, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (WJW) — Weird Al Yankovic is at it again.

The Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour is set to launch on April 23, 2022 and run through North America for six months.

After 133 shows, it’ll end in New York City with Weird Al’s first-ever concert appearance at Carnegie Hall but not before making a stop right here in Northeast Ohio – Canton on May 17.

He’ll make another stop in Dayton on August 23.

Weird Al’s site says that this scaled-down tour won’t have costumes, props, or video screens and will take place in smaller theatres with more intimate settings. Al’s setlist will be comprised almost entirely of his original (non-parody) songs.

Click here for a full list of his tour stops.