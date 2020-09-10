Weekly unemployment: Nearly 18,000 new claims in Ohio; 328,000 remain jobless

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) reported 17,983 initial jobless claims last week.
That’s on top of 328,515 continued jobless claims.
ODJFS says 1,682,061 people filed initial jobless claims in the last 25 weeks.
That’s more than the combined total of those filed during the last four years.
Nationally, 884,000 people filed new unemployment claims.
The government says 13.4 million remain out of work.
Employers have so far added back about half the record 22 million jobs that were lost to the pandemic, according to the Associated Press.
