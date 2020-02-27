Weeklong stock market rout deepens as virus worries spread

NEW YORK, NY – FEBRUARY 25: Traders work through the closing minutes of trading Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange floor on February 25, 2020 in New York City. Fueled by deepening concerns of the Coronavirus becoming a global pandemic, the stock market plunged Tuesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average losing almost 900 points. (Photo by Scott Heins/Getty Images)

The Dow Jones Industrial Average sank nearly 1,200 points Thursday, deepening a weeklong global market rout caused by worries that the coronavirus outbreak will wreak havov on the global economy.

Bond prices soared again as investors sought safe places to park money, sending the yield on the 10-year Treasury to another record low.

More companies including Microsoft are warning their results will be hurt. The S&P 500 is headed for its worst week since October 2008.

The Dow dove 1,193 points, or 4.4%, to 25,763. The S&P 500 lost 137 points, or 4.4%, to 2,978. The Nasdaq fell 414 points, or 4.6%, to 8,566.