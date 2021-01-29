Weekend weather forecast: Another round of snow heads to NE Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The weekend kicks off with cold temperatures and some morning sunshine. It ends with snow that will accumulate enough to use our shovels.

Another very cold night is on tap Friday with temps dropping into the middle teens.

Saturday will be quiet with temps returning to the 30s. We will see some sun in the morning while clouds race in during the afternoon ahead of a winter storm.

A panhandle storm system will push snow into the area starting after midnight Saturday night. Snow will continue Sunday with the potential of it transitioning to a snow/rain mix for our southern counties depending on the exact track of the vortex of the low.

This is how much snow you can expect by late afternoon Sunday. Areas south and west will see the most with 2-4″, while much of Northeast Ohio will likely have only a coating to 2″.

Widespread snow is expected Sunday night through Monday followed by lake effect snow early Tuesday morning. It’s during this time when it’ll start to pile up in our area. Yes, there will be areas that receive more than a half a foot. Stay tuned throughout the weekend for specifics.

Yet again, another panhandle storm system will approach Northeast Ohio late next week/first weekend of February. At this time, it looks to be primarily rain next Friday with milder temps in the mid to upper 40s.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

Fox 8 Day Forecast