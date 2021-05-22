Weekend Recap: Vax-a-Million registration; Rocky River Reservation murder investigation; Deer go for a swim

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Here are a few of the top stories from FOX8.com this week, in case you missed them.

Ohio vaccine lottery

Registration for the Ohio Vax-a-Million opened on Tuesday.

Ohioans 18 years and older who have received at least one dose of the vaccine can enter to win the $1 million prizes. Those 12 to 17 who have received at least the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine can enter for a four-year, full ride scholarship to any state college or university.

The Ohio Department of Health already credited the lottery with boosting COVID-19 vaccination rates.

“This dramatic increase in vaccinations indicates that the Vax-a-Million drawing has been impactful in creating momentum for vaccinations throughout Ohio,” said Stephanie McCloud, director of the Ohio Department of Health, in a news release on Thursday.

Full capacity

The Cleveland Indians announced Progressive Field will return to full capacity starting June 2. Masks will also be optional at that time.

The date corresponds with when the state of Ohio will lift most of its remaining COVID-19 health orders.

Other area attractions, including Cedar Point, updated their mask policies to stay consistent with the latest recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control.

Rocky River Reservation murders

The Cleveland Division of the FBI is asking the person who sent an anonymous letter about the murders to the FOX 8 I-Team to come forward.

Carnell Sledge, 40, and Kate Brown, 33, were shot and killed in the Rocky River Reservation just north of the Lorain Road Bridge on June 4, 2019. No arrests have been made in the case nearly two years later.

“So, we’re asking that person to give us a call, whoever wrote that letter to give us a call,” said FBI Special Agent Vicki Anderson. “You’ll still remain anonymous. We’ll definitely keep that confidential. Maybe, it’s completely fictitious. Or, maybe, it’s not. But, until we get to the bottom of it, we just simply don’t know.”

MaKenzie’s Helping Hands

MaKenzie Childress’ brother Ricky was diagnosed with leukemia about five years ago. He was in and out of the hospital for 46 days, while the community rallied to support the Northeast Ohio family.

Now, MaKenzie, 12, is paying it forward. She started MaKenzie’s Helping Hands. She collects necessities like toilet paper, canned goods, diapers, wipes, clothes and more so she can help the homeless.

Deer for a swim

Mike Kozar, of Mike Kozar Photography, captured an amazing photo while at Headlands Beach State Park and Headlands Dunes State Nature Preserve on Wednesday.

“While walking along the beach I came across a couple of sets of deer tracks that went into the water. I just happened to look out in the lake and I couldn’t believe what I was seeing. Four deer swimming out into Lake Erie!” he shared on his Facebook page.

Courtesy: Mike Kozar Photography

Courtesy: Mike Kozar Photography

Courtesy: Mike Kozar Photography

Courtesy: Mike Kozar Photography

Courtesy: Mike Kozar Photography

Courtesy: Mike Kozar Photography

Courtesy: Mike Kozar Photography

Courtesy: Mike Kozar Photography