(WJW) – Friday will be much drier and cooler with a few isolated, small/brief showers.

Temperatures will be in the mid-70s with breaks of sunshine and a light breeze.

Rain chances increase slightly in the afternoon:

A series of fronts from the northwest this weekend will produce a few highly localized showers, but nothing widespread.

After humidity and temperatures fall Friday and Saturday, they are expected to increase slightly next week.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

Stay up-to-date by downloading the FOX 8 apps.