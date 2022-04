CLEVELAND (WJW) — Not as cold overnight, and pretty uneventful. Saturday looks pretty nice with highs in the 60s. The next chance of widespread rain and thunder will be on Sunday. The first week of May features seasonal temperatures with periods of showers and storms.

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

FOX 8 DAY FORECAST

Three separate rain systems over the next week

Long-range outlook shows temps milder to start next then temps trend cooler late next week/weekend of May 7-8.