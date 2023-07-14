(WJW) – Friday morning we’ll wake up to some patchy fog.

Sunshine breaks out and temperatures warm into the mid 80’s.

Most places will remain dry.

A few morning showers will develop but the coverage will be small. The next round of widespread storms arrives Saturday mainly after 2 p.m.

Some will be strong. Coverage will be 70-80% between 2 and 8 p.m.

A few brief showers Sunday but nothing widespread or long-lasting.

Here is the forecast timeline for the weekend:

Humidity stays high until Tuesday.

There are no long-term signs of above-normal heat AND humidity through the remainder of July.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

Stay up-to-date by downloading the FOX 8 apps.