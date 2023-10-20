(WJW) – Dry breaks this morning.

During the day, showers will be on-and-off and spotty, also rain will be more on the lighter side vs. heavy. It won’t be a washout.

Temperatures will struggle to climb into the upper 50s with breezy conditions.

A few showers will stick around for Friday night football.

Saturday will be more dry than originally forecasted, but there will still be cloud cover and scattered showers in the afternoon. Don’t cancel your outdoor plans!

How much rain?

Sunday, conditions improve with some sunshine. The forecast is drier but cooler.

Here is the 8-day forecast:

The long-range outlook shows cooler than normal conditions this weekend. Gradual warming starts next Tuesday through next week, and into the final week of October.

Cooler air reloads during the last weekend of October/first week of November.

