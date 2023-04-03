(WJW) – There is a small chance of rain to start the work week. A front will stall with rain mainly this evening/overnight and along the shoreline.

Temperatures today and Tuesday will be in the 60s. Slight drop in temperatures from north to south later this evening as the front shifts and stalls.

We’re watching Wednesday this week: warm winds and strong storms return.

The Storm Prediction Center has us at a SLIGHT RISK 4 days out! That’s a level 2 out of 5. Too early for details, but stay tuned!

Temps will be cooler Thursday and Friday with dry and pleasant conditions as we head into Easter Weekend.

Early Guardians Home Opener looks cool, but dry with a little sunshine!

Above is the latest 8-Day Forecast.