CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Browns (5-7) face the Cincinnati Bengals (8-4) Sunday in an AFC North showdown.

Both teams are coming off a win, but the Bengals are rolling off a streak of 5 in the win column.

WR Amari Cooper was ruled questionable with a hip injury he suffered in practice on Thursday.

“Didn’t feel like he was able to go today,” head coach Kevin Stefanski said. “We have to take this over the next couple days and see where it lands.”

If Cooper is unable to play, WR David Bell and WR Donovan Peoples-Jones are the top two on the depth chart.

TE David Njoku is set for return after missing last week with a knee injury.

For QB Deshaun Watson, it’s just week 2, and he’s hoping to shake off more of the rust from having 700 days off and an 11-game suspension.

“Just mind, body and everything — get my conditioning going, wearing pads, running and being able to move — because in practice and training camp, I didn’t really scramble much,” Watson said this week. “In the live action, being able to have the scramble, come back and do another play, call the play in the huddle, operate and sometimes hand it off and sometimes do a pass play, I have to make sure that my conditioning is up. Any way I can just try to improve that, that’s what I’m going to do.”

He’ll get a chance to show his progress against a division rival.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. in Cincinnati.

Watson will make his Cleveland debut in Week 15 when the Browns host another AFC North foe, the Baltimore Ravens.