(WCMH) — The statewide tornado drill for Ohio has been canceled.

The drill was scheduled to take place on Wednesday as part of Severe Weather Awareness Week.

The drill was canceled, according to the National Weather Service office in Cleveland, due to the potential for severe weather across the area.

Fox 8 meteorologist Dontae Jones said there is an outside chance NE Ohio could get a strong to severe storm Wednesday evening. Threats could include damaging wind gusts and quarter-sized hail.

A new date for the drill has not been announced.