Wednesday weather: Few showers in the am, then periods of sun and clouds

(WJW) -- A system is passing to our south overnight and early Wednesday. A few showers will graze our southern communities including those along and east of I-71 through Wednesday morning. Otherwise, periods of sun and clouds will return starting midday Wednesday with temps heading into the mid 50s.

*Pick day of the week* Thursday will be in the 60s and partly sunny besides a fleeting sprinkle ~5pm-8pm and becoming more widespread >8pm. Hopefully, you get a chance to grab some fresh air!

A wet weekend ahead, maybe even some rumbles of thunder.

