(WJW) – Powerball just released the latest winning numbers Wednesday night.

The winning numbers are: 20, 40, 47, 55, 63 and Powerball 5. The Power Play is 3x.

Tonight’s jackpot is up to $490 million with a cash value of $355.1 million.

Powerball winning numbers are announced at 11 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.

A ticket sold in New York matched the winning numbers in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions jackpot. That jackpot was worth $432 million, with a cash option of $315 million.