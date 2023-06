CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of Police will be checking for motorists driving under the influence.

A sobriety checkpoint is planned for Wednesday evening starting at 7 p.m., according to a release from police.

The checkpoint will be located in the Fourth District, on Lee Road at Deforest Avenue.

Officials say the goal is to reduce the number of alcohol, or impaired-related accidents and to educate motorists on safe driving habits.