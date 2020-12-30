Weather: Windy with widespread rain

As 2020 comes to an end, a couple of fairly minor weather systems will affect the Greater Cleveland area. We received a coating of snow overnight, watch out for slick spots on untreated surfaces with temps hovering around freezing this morning. We could see some sun before the round of widespread rain arrives this afternoon. It’s windy! Gusting to near 40 MPH at times.

Wednesday Wind Gusts

A wintry mix is possible as the cold front moves through this evening. Little to no accumulation expected.

New Year’s Eve, a few morning snow showers southeast will lend way to a dry, cloudy day overall. Seasonable temps with highs in low 30’s. All is quiet as the ball drops but several hours later it could get slick. Freezing rain is possible during the morning on New Year’s Day with rain in the afternoon as temps climb near ~50F. Stay tuned for the latest forecast.

The first weekend of 2021 looks fairly quiet with a little wintry mix of rain and snow, but any precip that falls is expected to be light.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: