Weather: Wind chills in the single digits ahead of lake effect snow

(WJW) — A strong cold front associated with a clipper system has moved through.

It will still be pretty breezy through Thursday with gusts up to 30 mph at times. Waking up to wind chills in the single digits!

Much colder air Thursday & Friday. Southern system stays clear of northern Ohio. Our extreme southeastern communities could get up to an inch by Thursday evening.

Descent lake effect snow is expected Thursday night into Friday morning. There will be some backyards in the primary snowbelt that will get at least 6″ by Friday midday. Stay tuned as we fine tune our forecast. Here are our early estimates…

SNOW FUTURECAST

Warming this weekend with temperatures in the upper 30’s to low 40’s. Rain Sunday with lake effect Monday as temperatures drop next week!

FOX 8 DAY FORECAST

Lake Erie ice history:

Temperatures running below normal for the first 10-14 days of January.

Why was December so warm: The answer lies in the northern Pacific. A HUGE dominant ridge of high pressure developed in early December. This is a reflection of the La Nina state which we highlighted in the winter outlook back in October. Look at November below and compare it to December. I highlighted the ridge on the left side and the temperatures vs normal on the right (colder areas circled)

Quick update comparing this year’s seasonal snow through December 31 over the last 10 years: