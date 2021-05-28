Weather: Widespread rain throughout the day, cooler temperatures

(WJW) — Showers will start before dawn and linger throughout the day. Some areas will receive heavier rain with a few rumbles of thunder. Showers could thin out briefly a bit later in the day. Temperatures will stay in the 50s!

***UPDATED weekend forecast keeps light showers going much of Saturday with a brisk NE wind. Showers Saturday don’t completely move out until early/late evening Saturday.

A half-inch to 1″ of rainfall is expected by Saturday evening.

Clouds will linger Sunday morning with gradual clearing throughout the day.

There are a couple of spots in our area with abnormally dry drought conditions so this will definitely help.

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast.

May temperature recap vs normal: