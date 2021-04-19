Weather whiplash: Temps to plummet, snow returns to Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – We know that snow is possible during a Northeast Ohio spring.

But after a long winter, it doesn’t make it any easier.

We’ll see a 30-degree temperature swing over the next 48 hours.

Monday, southerly winds with sunshine and highs in the 60s.

Soak it up because it’s going to change fast.

Things will cool down quickly Monday night.

Tuesday, we will not get out of the 40s.

We’ll see rain changeover to snow around 10 p.m.

Everyone will see accumulating snow.

How much?

Upwards of 2 inches for most people in Northeast Ohio.

Some of that will melt easily because of the ground temperature.

Wednesday, temperatures will remain in the 30s.

It could be a slick commute.

Some lake effect snow and a rain snow mix could linger into Thursday.

The good news? Highs on Friday will climb into the 50s.