(WJW) Another 80° day! We hit 82° Thursday, just a degree shy of the record.

Rinse and repeat today with highs in the low 80s.

The day will be dry and quiet with a few clouds. Our next chance of rain is this weekend.

An Air Quality Alert is still in place until Friday at midnight. If you suffer from any breathing difficulties, please monitor and limit your outdoor activity, especially during the heat of the day.

Spotty rain coverage moves in late Saturday afternoon and evening. The rain will become more widespread Sunday with a local storm as the front passes late in the day.

Following the rain, colder next week! It’ll be brief, but definitely noticeable! Maybe even some snowflakes mixing in Tuesday morning.

Weather whiplash: 80° to mid 40’s by Tuesday.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

Big swings in temperatures don’t just occur in Ohio nor is Ohio the leader in big weather changes. The center of the country experiences big weather swings more than any other location in spring.