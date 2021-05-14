Weather: Warmer with sunshine; 70s expected to remain for days

(WJW) — Consecutive days of sunshine will prevail. We are in the midst of a warmup and heading near normal by the weekend! Once the 70s arrive, they are expected to remain for many days!

High pressure will dominate our weather pattern the next several days. A warm front will eventually drag the showers our way starting Monday. Details on timing and duration will be forthcoming this weekend

There is a slim chance of a spotty shower Sunday afternoon.

Otherwise, the next chance for rain appears to be Monday. In the meantime, Sunday will start our stretch of the ’70s. We could hear claps of thunder Tuesday.

